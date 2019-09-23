Monday, 23 September 2019

Open school

THE Piggott School in Wargrave will hold an open evening for prospective pupils and parents on Thursday.

There will be an opportunity to tour the school and meet staff.

Headteacher Derren Gray will give talks at 6.15pm, 6.45pm and 7.15pm.

Open days are also scheduled for Wenesday and Thursday, October 2 and 3 at 9.15am and 9.30am.

For more information, call the school on 0118 940 2357.

