Photographer honoured for image of royal celebration

A PHOTOGRAPHER from Wargrave is to have one of his images published in a book.

Tim Hodges, 74, entered his picture of the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations in the village in 2016 in the fourth annual Portrait of Britain competition run by the British Journal of Photography.

The competition was for images that captured the nation at an historic moment.

Mr Hodges climbed to the top of the tower at St Mary’s Church in order to capture the 1,200 people who had turned out for the celebration.

The image has been chosen as one of 200 published in a book of which he will receive a copy. Mr Hodges, who lives in High Street with his wife Judith, said: “Of all the photos I have taken, it is certainly one of the most interesting.

“Theresa May was there, along with many other people from the village. It was the first time I had entered this competition. I didn’t expect to hear back from them so it was a really nice surprise. It is certainly one of the prouder moments in my photography career.”

Mr Hodges has been a professional photographer since 2002 and was made an associate of the Royal Photographic Society last year.

A former aviation and IT buyer and seller, he decided to pursue photography after passing a City & Guilds qualification at Bracknell and Wokingham College in 2002.

A large print of his 2016 photo is on display at the Bull pub in Wargrave and is often the subject of conservation among customers.

Landlady Jayne Worrall said: “People stop and point at the photo and try to find where they are. There were so many people at the celebration.

“Wargrave is a very community-minded place and we pull together all the time. This photo is a reminder of that.”