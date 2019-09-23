Villager resurrects campaign to save historic pub sign

A PUB in Wargrave is facing demands to reinstall its old sign — again.

The St George & Dragon pub was refurbished in February but the sign has not been put back.

Now residents are calling for it to be replaced.

John Robinson, 75, of Purfield Drive, said: “It has been a part of the village’s history for more than 100 years. I will be fighting this until they tell us what has happened to it. It is really frustrating that it has come to this. It has really got up a lot of people’s noses.”

Villagers have fought previous attempts to have the sign removed.

In 2001 the pub was taken over by Vintage Inns and the sign was replaced with a cartoon.

Mr Robinson, who has lived in the village for 52 years, led a campaign against the cartoon and the sign was reinstated the following year.

A spokesman for the pub said: “The famous sign is an important part of the pub’s heritage and history. It’s an integral feature and we have no intentions of looking to have it removed or taken down.”

The original sign was painted by Royal Academicians George Leslie and John Hodgson and was mentioned in Jerome K Jerome’s Three Men in a Boat.