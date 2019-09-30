Planters to spruce up station

THE appearance of Wargrave station is to be improved further.

The parish council has awarded £250 to the Wargrave Users Group to spend on compost and plants for planters to be placed on the railings at the station.

The passenger campaign group has already received £500 from Great Western Railway and persuaded the company to repair a dilapidated shelter and install a village noticeboard on the railings.

Judi Rowlands, a member of the group, told councillors that the station looked “down at the heel” compared to Shiplake station.

She said: “We have been very aware of the shortcomings of Wargrave station.

“We originally thought we would have to get bespoke planters as they have to be securely fixed to the railings. Having planters at ground level is not feasible as the station is so narrow.

“After much research, we found peg planters which will last up to 30 years and are self-watering. We also have an ad-hoc volunteering group sprucing up the verge outside the station.”

The parish council approved the grant application by three votes to two after councillors Marion Pope and Terry Cattermole suggested a grant of £200.

Councillor Michael Etwell said: “It is clearly part of a wider movement that is trying to make the branch line more attractive to people.

“Hopefully there will be more improvements in the future. When you compare the station to Shiplake’s it does need some help to make it look nice.”

The user group’s next working party will be on Sunday at 2pm.