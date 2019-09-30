Stage show

TICKETS for Wargrave Theatre Workshop’s next production are now on sale.

Filumena, directed by Ann Roberts, will be staged at Woodclyffe Hall from October 23 to 26.

The comedy-drama was written by Eduardo De Filippo and is set in Naples in 1946 and tells the story of a former prostitute who marries the man who kept her as his mistress for 25 years.

Tickets cost £12 (£10 for concessions). Call TicketSource on 03336 663366 or visit wargravetheatre.co.uk