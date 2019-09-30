Monday, 30 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Track warning

VISITORS to the BMX track on Kings Field in Wargrave are being reminded not to bring scooters or skateboards.

Wargrave Parish Council carried out repairs earlier this year after the track was vandalised.

The council warns that any more damage could result in the long-term closure of the track.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33