Track warning

Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Monday, 30 September 2019
VISITORS to the BMX track on Kings Field in Wargrave are being reminded not to bring scooters or skateboards.
Wargrave Parish Council carried out repairs earlier this year after the track was vandalised.
The council warns that any more damage could result in the long-term closure of the track.
30 September 2019
Dentist risked own teeth playing rugby for England
WITH the rugby world cup in Japan now under way, ... [more]
