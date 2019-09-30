Grave talk

Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Monday, 30 September 2019
A DISCUSSION about matters of life and death will be held at the St Mary’s Church Centre in Wargrave on Saturday, October 26 from 10am to 12.30pm.
30 September 2019
Dentist risked own teeth playing rugby for England
WITH the rugby world cup in Japan now under way, ... [more]
