Church coffee

Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Monday, 30 September 2019
A MACMILLAN coffee morning will be held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave on Sunday from 9.30am to 10.25am. All are welcome.
30 September 2019
More News:
Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Dentist risked own teeth playing rugby for England
WITH the rugby world cup in Japan now under way, ... [more]
POLL: Have your say