Choir practice

WARGRAVE Community Choir is rehearsing at Robert Piggott Infant School every Tuesday from 8pm.

The choir, which is led by Jonny Fitzpatrick, is now in its third year and will be performing its annual concert at St Mary’s Church on November 17.

Each rehearsal costs £7.50 to attend but the first one is free. For more information, visit wargravecommunity

choir.co.uk