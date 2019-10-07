Monday, 07 October 2019

Leak repaired

A PERSISTENT water leak at Woodclyffe Hall in Wargrave has been fixed.

Contractors visited the Grade II listed building frequently over the summer to carry out repairs.

A spokesman for Wargrave Parish Council said: “We had a burst inside the hall so the pipe was replaced.

“We then had to make sure there were no other leaks in the building.

“We are now confident it is resolved and the hall is back open with all the usual events running.”

