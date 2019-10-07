Council objects to revised plan for new, larger house

A MAN has revised his plans to rebuild his home near Wargrave.

Nicholas Walker was granted planning permission by Wokingham Borough Council last year to demolish Young’s Cottage in Kenton’s Lane and build a new property and stables.

Now he has submitted a revised application for the house with a larger ground floor area but reduced height and an outdoor pool instead of an indoor one.

The existing two-storey house was originally constructed as a pair of cottages in the late 19th century and was converted to create a single dwelling 30 years ago.

Mr Walker says it suffers from “poor construction and insulation”.

A design and access statement prepared by Anderson Orr Architects says: “The overall scale of the proposed house is consistent with that of the previously approved dwelling and although the proposed design features a greater footprint, the reduction in principle width and height will ensure that the dwelling appears no larger than the previous approval. We would therefore argue that this more contemporary layout and efficient design will have an overall reduced impact on the neighbouring properties.

“Given the previous consents, it is considered that the proposed redesigned replacement dwelling is well-considered and presents a significant improvement in design terms.”

However, Wargrave Parish Council has objected, as it did previously when it said the new house would “harm the openness of the green belt”. Councillor Terry Cattermole said: “I am very unhappy with it. The whole thing is just too big in terms of size and mass for the green belt.”

Councillor Andrew Luckwell said: “When the borough council granted permission for the house, there was a condition that took away all of the permitted development rights.

“If they build the house first, then they would not have any permitted development rights and would not be able to build the swimming pool. It is all about timing.”