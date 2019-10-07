Sale success

Bloom organisers happy with regional gold award and await national result
Monday, 07 October 2019
A CAR boot sale at The Piggott School in Wargrave in aid of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution raised £1,800.
Dozens of people visited the event on September 15 where there were more than 90 sellers.
07 October 2019
