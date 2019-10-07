Notice move

Bloom organisers happy with regional gold award and await national result
THE organisers of Goring’s award-winning entry ... [more]
Monday, 07 October 2019
THE community noticeboard at Wargrave station is set to be moved.
Members of Wargrave Users Group say it would be better to have it on the Henley-facing wall and are awaiting permission from Great Western Railway.
On Sunday, members of the group tidied the grass verge on the car park side of the station railings.
07 October 2019
Wife’s double surprise for 60th wedding anniversary
A WOMAN received two surprises from her husband ... [more]
