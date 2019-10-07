Nominate sport star

Bloom organisers happy with regional gold award and await national result
Monday, 07 October 2019
NOMINATIONS are open for this year’s Wokingham Borough Council sports awards.
Categories include coach of the year, service to disabled sport and volunteer of the year.
The closing date for nominations is October 14.
The awards ceremony will be held at Holme Grange School in Wokingham on November 22.
Nominations can be submitted by email to sport@wokingham.gov.uk
