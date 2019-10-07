Monday, 07 October 2019

GP on mend

DR Mark Puddy has returned to work at the Wargrave Surgery after being injured in a skiing accident in January.

He had to have an operation on his shoulder but has now resumed “light duties”.

He is able to complete consultations but is not yet able to perform medical examinations due to his restricted movement.

