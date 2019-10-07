Monday, 07 October 2019

Low canopy

WARGRAVE Parish Council has objected to plans to raise the canopy at Knowl Hill Garage from 4m to 5.1m.

Motor Fuel Group say the work is necessary as there have been several instances of vehicles colliding with the canopy, despite two height restriction signs on the approach.

The council says the increased height would have “a major impact” on neighbours as well as being “visually intrusive”.

