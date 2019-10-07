Residents and staff go back to childhoods with name game

RESIDENTS of Elizabeth Court in Wargrave raised £283.69 at their Macmillan coffee morning on Thursday last week.

Staff, volunteers and relatives organised a raffle and games for the residents of the retirement complex to enjoy.

The games included guessing how many berries were in a pie and there was a competition to see who could correctly guess the most identities of residents and staff from photographs of them as babies.

House manager Jennifer Hayward said: “We have such a lovely community here and it is just a lovely environment to be a part of. We do this event every year. We try to get all of the residents involved and ask for raffle prizes to be donated.

“We went around the village asking for prizes to give out and we are so grateful to everyone who helped out.

“It is safe to say that everyone has been affected by cancer at some stage in their lifetime and we just want to support the cause as much as we can.”

Visitors paid an entry fee of £3, which included cake, a drink and a ticket for the raffle. There was also an auction of cakes.

There are currently 44 residents at Elizabeth Court and the oldest, Vera Bird, will celebrate her 100th birthday in December. She said: “I have lived here for 35 years and have enjoyed it very much. It is a lovely place to live.

“I have lots of happy memories from my time here and this coffee morning is always one of my favourite parts of the year.”

Her husband, Harold, used to live at Elizabeth Court until his death at the age of 84.