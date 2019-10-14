Opening day

A RECEPTION will be held following the official opening of the Church Centre at St Mary’s on October 20.

This will be to thank all those who have contributed to funding the £400,000 annexe, which opened to the public in February.

Preacher Norman Russell will perform the service at 10.30am and the opening will be conducted by former Prime Minister, Theresa May, who is the MP for Wargrave. All are welcome to attend.