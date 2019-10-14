Monday, 14 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Opening day

A RECEPTION will be held following the official opening of the Church Centre at St Mary’s on October 20.

This will be to thank all those who have contributed to funding the £400,000 annexe, which opened to the public in February.

Preacher Norman Russell will perform the service at 10.30am and the opening will be conducted by former Prime Minister, Theresa May, who is the MP for Wargrave. All are welcome to attend.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33