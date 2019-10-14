Referee help

REFEREES are needed to officiate Wargrave Wolves Football Club under 16s and 18s matches.

Games are played most Saturday mornings from September to May and you would be required for two hours at a time.

A Football Association qualification is required but training will be provided if you are unqualified. Referees are paid £32 per match, but there is a minimum age of 16.

For more information, email Andrew Weakford at aweakford@yahoo.co.uk