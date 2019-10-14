Overgrown hedges cut

OVERGROWN hedges on School Lane in Wargrave have been cut back.

Parish councillor Marion Pope lobbied Wokingham Borough Council to address the issue, which she said was causing a danger to road users and pedestrians for several months.

Clerk Stephen Hedges said the case had been escalated by the highways authority after site visits.

But Councillor Pope says highway safety problems are still yet to be addressed by the borough council, which include potholes on Mumberry Hill and Victoria Road.

She added: “Something really needs to be done about it because it is extremely dangerous.”