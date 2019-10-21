Monday, 21 October 2019

Events plan by nursery

A GARDEN centre near Wargrave wants to convert three glasshouses into an events arena.

The land at Hare Hatch Sheeplands would be used to host horticultural shows, produce festivals and seasonal events.

Rob Scott, who owns the business, has applied to Wokingham Borough Council for change of use permission.

He said: “No new physical development will be made. There will be no retail activities taking place. Horticultural clubs and local societies will benefit by being provided with a free local venue.”

The borough council previously took enforcement action against Mr Scott for developing in the green belt.

Wargrave Parish Council has supported his latest application.

