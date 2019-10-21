Bob’s ramble

THE next Ramblin’ with Bob event will take place next Sunday (October 27)

Walkers should meet outside the former Seven Stars pub in Knowl Hill at 12.30pm and will return at about 2.30pm.

The route takes in the fields between Knowl Hill and Littlewick Green, climbing to higher ground at Lot Farm.

Afterwards the walkers will drive to the Bull in Wargrave for lunch.

To book a place, call Bob Austen on 07970 611013.