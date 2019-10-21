Monday, 21 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bob’s ramble

THE next Ramblin’ with Bob event will take place next Sunday (October 27)

Walkers should meet outside the former Seven Stars pub in Knowl Hill at 12.30pm and will return at about 2.30pm.

The route takes in the fields between Knowl Hill and Littlewick Green, climbing to higher ground at Lot Farm.

Afterwards the walkers will drive to the Bull in Wargrave for lunch.

To book a place, call Bob Austen on 07970 611013.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33