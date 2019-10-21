Setback for new hall clock

PLANS to install a new clock at Woodclyffe Hall in Wargave have been halted.

Wargrave Parish Council was granted listed building consent by Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, in May.

But now the council has refused planning permission, saying the parish council’s application did not give enough detail.

The decision notice said: “Details are not considered acceptable. The information supplied by the applicant appears to be extracted from the previously submitted details for the listed building application.

“No technical details from the actual supplier have been submitted.”

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said new detailed drawings would be sourced and the application would be resubmitted.

The parish council decided to replace the old clock, instead of repairing it, when it renovated the Grade II listed hall in High Street last year.

Wargrave Heritage Trust offered to pay for the new clock. The project is expected to cost more than £4,000.

The planning application included an image of a round-drum clock with two faces and Roman numerals.

The clock would be made of a weather-resistant material with a bronze finish. It would have two brass and stainless steel mechanisms made for external use.

The controls would be kept inside the hall and lighting would be provided by a ring of long-life LEDs.

The old internally-illuminated clock was added almost 70 years after the hall was built in 1900 and before it was listed in 1983.

The hall was built on the site of an old malt house and was the gift of Harriette Smith, one of the village’s most important benefactors.

Over the years it has served as a village hall, theatre space, polling station and military hospital and during the First World War it was a meeting venue.