House rebuild

PLANS to demolish and rebuild a house in Wargrave have been approved despite an objection from the parish council.

Nicholas Walker, who owns Youngs Cottage in Kentons Lane, has been given planning permission by Wokingham Borough Council for a property with a triple garage, swimming pool and stables.

He said the existing 19th century house was poorly built and insulated.

The parish council said the new house would be too big for the plot and detrimental to the green belt.

The permission is subject to conditions including an archaeological investigation being carried out and the provision of more details on drainage, landscape and external lighting.

