Dog walkers ignore signs

DOG walkers have been disobeying signs asking them not to use the recreation ground in Wargrave.

Parish councillor Marion told a council meeting: “I don’t know if we need bigger signs or if people just don’t understand English.

“People think just because their dog is not going on the cricket pitch that it is fine to walk on the rest of the field.”

Only assistance dogs for the visually-impaired are allowed on the field.

