School auction

Monday, 04 November 2019
AN online charity auction has been organised by Wargrave pre-school to raise funds.
The lots include a tour of Stanlake Park in Twyford, a week’s family membership of Castle Royal Golf Club in Knowl Hill and a family ticket for the pantomime at the Hexagon in Reading.
Final bids must be submitted before 9pm on November 8 and bidders will not find out until after the deadline whether they have been successful.
To make a bid, visit
auction32.com/wargravepre
schoolpromises
