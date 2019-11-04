Monday, 04 November 2019

School auction

AN online charity auction has been organised by Wargrave pre-school to raise funds.

The lots include a tour of Stanlake Park in Twyford, a week’s family membership of Castle Royal Golf Club in Knowl Hill and a family ticket for the pantomime at the Hexagon in Reading.

Final bids must be submitted before 9pm on November 8 and bidders will not find out until after the deadline whether they have been successful.

To make a bid, visit
auction32.com/wargravepre
schoolpromises

