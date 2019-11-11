Party needs male voices

MALE choir singers are needed to take part in Wargrave’s VE Day anniversary celebrations next year.

The village is to mark 75 years since the end of war in Europe with a party on Mill Green on Friday, May 8.

Singers should be at least 15 years old. Weekly rehearsals will be held six to eight weeks before the event, led by Jonny Fitzpatrick, music director of Wargrave Community Choir.

The party is being organised by the Wargrave branch of the Royal British Legion and will feature entertainment, competitions and children’s activities. People attending will be encouraged to dress up.

For more information, email kirstyandrew72@gmail.com