Concert date

Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Monday, 11 November 2019
TICKETS are now on sale for the annual concert at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave on Saturday, November 16.
The event starts at 7.30pm and will feature performances by Wargrave Community Choir, Robert Piggott Junior School and professional acapella group Apollo5.
Tickets costs £20 (£5 for children), which includes a free drink.
pursuitnha.com
