Sign rewrite

Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Monday, 11 November 2019
A SIGN for visitors at Wargave station which says “To the town” could be reworded.
The Wargrave User Group has asked Great Western Railway to change the word “town” to “village” as that’s more accurate.
It has also asked about having a heritage board at the station, which would be separate to the village noticeboard already in place.
11 November 2019
More News:
Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Pupils re-use plastic to create art and highlight issue
CHILDREN made artworks out of bottles, yogurt ... [more]
POLL: Have your say