Sign rewrite

Monday, 11 November 2019

A SIGN for visitors at Wargave station which says “To the town” could be reworded.

The Wargrave User Group has asked Great Western Railway to change the word “town” to “village” as that’s more accurate.

It has also asked about having a heritage board at the station, which would be separate to the village noticeboard already in place.

