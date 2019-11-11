Demoliton requires bat check

Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Monday, 11 November 2019
PLANS for an extension at a house in Wargrave have been approved despite objections by the parish council.
Tom Williams applied for permission to demolish a garage and build a two-storey side extension at the property in Hatchgate Lane.
Parish councillors felt the development was inappropriate for the green belt. But Wokingham Borough Council has given consent on various conditions, including the supervision of a qualified ecologist for the removal of the garage roof in case there are bats living there.
11 November 2019
