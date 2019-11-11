Monday, 11 November 2019

Women’s agm

THE annual meeting of Wargrave Women’s Club will be held in the Hannen Room at Mill Green on Tuesday, November 19 at 8pm.

The women will be having a “bring and share supper” and anyone is welcome to attend.

