Street ‘near death trap’

A COUNCILLOR claims a street in Wargrave is becoming a “death trap” due to potholes and overgrown hedging.

Marion Pope said she had reported the problem in Mumbery Hill to Wokingham Borough Council, the highways authority, but had been told the road did not require attention.

She said: “Mumbery Hill is one of our main issues and nothing is being done about it. It is causing huge concern among villagers and people from outside.

“We need to make the road safe again. They filled the road a long time ago but the holes have come back.

“The hedges are overgrown and it is making the road so narrow that it is becoming a death trap.”

Councillor John Halsall, who is a parish councillor and leader of the borough council, urged residents to report road defects via the council’s website, saying it was then passed directly to the contractor for repair.