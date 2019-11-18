Fighting fire station axe

JOHN HALSALL says he is “working hard” to help keep Wargrave fire station open.

The parish councillor, who is also the leader of Wokingham Borough Council, says the station has struggled due to the loss of experienced staff.

He said: “It has been hiccupped by the retirement of two of the most senior officers. In order to get the appliance out, you have to have people who know what they are doing.”

A decision on whether to close the station is expected to be made by the Royal Berkshire Fire Authority's management committee on December 3.