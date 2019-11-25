A QUIZ will be held at the St Mary’s Church Centre in Wargrave next Friday (November 29) as part of a national fund-raising campaign.

Each year, churches across the country organise a “Big Quiz Night” in aid of Tearfund, a Christian relief and development agency.

The Wargrave event has been organised by Mike and Angie Buckland and Ian and Li-Yen French, who are members of the missions action team at St Mary’s, and will feature general knowledge questions suitable for all ages.

Admission is free but participants are asked to contribute food and drink and offer a donation on the night.