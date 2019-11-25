Monday, 25 November 2019

Supper for gardeners

WARGRAVE Gardeners’ Club is having a “bring and share supper” at its annual meeting on Wednesday.

Members will look back at this year’s activities and will hear about next year’s programme, which will include a trip to Gardeners World Live in Birmingham.

The meeting will be held the Hannen Room, starting at 7.30pm.

An annual subscription to the club costs £10.

For more information, call Caroline Davies on 0118 940 2630.

