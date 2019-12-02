Monday, 02 December 2019

Singers plea

CAROL singers are wanted to take part in an evening of performing around Wargrave on December 12.

So far 30 people have signed up for the event, which will start at The Bull pub in High Street at 6.15pm.

Organiser Matthew Perowne is hoping to have at least 70 people.

If you are interested, call him on 07833 46877.

