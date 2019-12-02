Monday, 02 December 2019

Babies group

A GROUP for mothers, carers, babies and toddlers meets at the St Mary’s Church Centre in Wargrave on the first and third Wednesday of each month.

Butterflies offers parents the chance to enjoy breakfast and refreshments from 9.30am to 11am.

The next dates are December 4 and 18.

For more information, email lynnealex.clark@gmail.com

