RNLI dinner

THE Wargrave branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution will hold its annual fundraising dinner at Hennerton Golf Club on February 22 at 7pm.

The guest speaker will be Bobby Prentice, who is skipper of a pleasure boat and will discuss his lifelong passion for boating on the River Thames.

Tickets cost £40 per person, which includes a three-course dinner and coffee.

For more information, email honorary chairman Paul Blair at pwblair1235@
btinternet.com

