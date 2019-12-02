Monday, 02 December 2019

Advent windows

THE locations for this year’s Advent windows in Wargrave have been revealed.

Each year, villagers have a chance to take part in the festive tradition of looking at windows decorated to celebrate Christmas.

Residents, clubs and businesses are asked if they would like to take part from December 1 to 24 and people choose whether to do one per day or visit them all in one go on Christmas Eve.

The locations are as follows: 1: Wargrave Scouts, 26 Purfield Drive, 2: 161 Victoria Road, 3: Wyatt’s Cottage, Church Street, 4: Old Post Office, High Street, 5: 172 Victoria Road, 6: 88 High Street, 7: Wargrave library, Church Street, 8: Wargrave Rainbows, 1 Newalls Rise, 9: Wargrave Brownies. 116 Victoria Road, 10: 18 Purfield Drive, 11: Wargrave Pre-School, 47 Fidlers Walk, 12: 22 Bayliss Road, 13: 9 East View Road, 14: Wargrave Guides and Rangers, 68 High Street, 15: 6 Beverley Gardens, 16: 67 Ridgeway, 17: 6 Langhams Way, 18: Thamesford, Ferry Lane, 9: 63 High Street,

20: 6 Purfield Drive,
21: 18 Autumn Walk, 22: 108 Victoria Road, 23: St Mary’s Church, 24: 6 Purfield Drive.

