This is another nail in Wargrave’s coffin, says councillor

THE chairman of Wargrave Parish Council said he was “bitterly disappointed” at the prospect of the fire station closing.

Dick Bush said: “I don’t understand why other authorities can’t make more money available.

“Parish councillors have fought long and hard to keep it from being closed down, with great support from people in our community.”

Fellow parish councillor Marion Pope said: “This is very sad news. It is another nail in Wargrave’s coffin. The village is becoming a skeleton.

“The nearest fire stations are in Henley and Maidenhead and by the time they are able to reach us it could be too late. This is going to cause mayhem in the village.

“Once it is gone we will have lost it forever — they won’t bring it back. There must be a way to find some more money from somewhere.”

 Last year, Wargrave resident Chez Annetts gathered 240 signatures on a petition that was sent to Wokingham Borough Council.

Her father Tony was a watch manager at the station before he retired.

