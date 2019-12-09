Family to leave pub after 16 years with lease sale

THE landlord of a Wargrave pub is offering his lease to buy.

Steve Linstead first took on the Greyhound in 2003 — 25 years after moving to the village — and ran it with his wife Laraine and son Phil for six years.

He and his wife then moved out and went to live in their house in The Ridgeway, leaving Phil in charge of the business.

Mr Linstead junior then ran the pub for 10 years until September when he and his wife Georgina, a phsyiotherapist, moved to Blackwater in Surrey to start a family.

Since then, Mr Linstead senior has been back behind the bar temporarily. However, he wants to return to retirement and sell the lease, which is valid for another six years, and hopes to receive £45,000.

A spokesman for specialist chartered surveyors Pub Innsite, which is selling the lease, said: “My client is looking to sell his lease, which he has had since 2003. We have had interest from two parties in the village but both subsequently pulled out of negotiations. Neither party had specific pub experience but both were successful business operators.

“Mr Linstead would like to return to retirement and there is flexibility in the price, especially for an experienced publican.”

The pub is owned by Ei Group, formerly Enterprise Inns, a large pub company.

Pub Innsite says the rent is £28,000 per year with a review due in December next year and trade is in the order of £188,000 per year, net of VAT on reduced hours.

It adds: “This is a traditional one-bar, three-room community pub located in an attractive village environment. The property is very characterful with fires and beams. The public toilets are external, which only adds to the charm of the pub.

“There is an external smoking solution as well as a car park for about 10 cars and a large garage and an outbuilding.

“There is a small kitchen area which could be utilised to increase trade from the introduction of a food offering.”

Mr Linstead junior said the Greyhound, which was built in the early 18th century, was a traditional pub in a “lovely” village.

He said: “When I first got my licence I was the youngest licensee in the country.

“Of course, it has been very hard work. I was there for so long and everything became second nature to me. It is very long hours and it is more of a lifestyle than a job.

“It is not a 9 to 5 job and it takes up pretty much your entire life but it is also a lot of fun. People come to the pub to enjoy themselves and I love being able to make them happy.

“I would like to say thank-you to the community for their support. They have been more like a family than customers.

“It is very important we find someone to take it over. I have lived in Wargrave all my life and it is a very small community but everyone knows and looks after each other.

“The high street was much busier when I was growing up and a lot of places have closed lately.”

For years, the pub has put a Christmas tree in the car park and served mince pies and mulled wine as part of a visit by Father Christmas.

This was previously funded by the parish council but in recent years the pub has covered the cost.

However, this year it cannot afford to finance it and hopes residents will donate towards the tree.

If the donations do not cover the cost, the money will be donated to Camp Mohawk instead.