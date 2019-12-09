Monday, 09 December 2019

Open mic night

ENTERTAINERS are invited to take part in an open mic night at Hare Hatch Sheeplands plant nursery near Wargrave.

The next event will take place at 7.30pm on December 20 and admission is free. Refreshments will be available to buy.

No prior booking is required so performers can turn up on the night.

