Green church

Monday, 09 December 2019
ST Mary’s Church in Wargrave will be decorated for Christmas on December 21 from 9.30am.
Everyone is welcome to come along and help out. Any contributions of holly or evergreens would be appreciated.
If you cannot attend on the morning, donations can be left at the back of the church the week before.
