New year walk

Firefighter who still loves the job after 25 years
THE watch manager at Goring fire station has been ... [more]
Monday, 09 December 2019
A TWO-HOUR rambling event in Wargrave has been organised for New Year’s Day, starting at 10am.
Walkers are asked to meet at the entrance to St Mary’s Church.
If you would like to take part, call Bob Austen on 07970 611013.
09 December 2019
More News:
Firefighter who still loves the job after 25 years
THE watch manager at Goring fire station has been ... [more]
POLL: Have your say