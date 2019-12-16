Gifts appeal

Monday, 16 December 2019

YELDALL Manor is accepting donations as part of its annual Christmas appeal.

The rehabilitation centre in Hare Hatch is asking for suitable gifts to give to the residents, such as stationery, books, games, clothing or toiletries.

Donations can be made until Monday and should be wrapped with a note to indicate the contents.

The centre helps men overcome issues such as alcohol or drug addiction.

