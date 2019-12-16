Monday, 16 December 2019

Promises sale

AN online charity auction organised by Wargrave Pre-School raised £1,200.

The auction of promises featured more than 20 lots, including a family ticket to the pantomime at the Hexagon in Reading, dinner for two at the Horse & Groom in Hare Hatch and a week’s family membership of Castle Royle Golf Club in Knowl Hill.

There were also offers of favours from parents, such as an evening of babysitting.

