Where to see Santa Claus

FATHER Christmas will be travelling through Wargrave on the evening of Saturday, December 21.

Twyford and District Round Table’s annual sleigh visit will start at the top of Victoria Road, near the junction with Blakes Road, at 6pm.

The sleigh will then visit East View Road and Recreation Road, Hamilton Road and Beverley Gardens.

The final stop will be Bayliss Road via Braybrooke Road.

For more information, visit twyfordroundtable.org