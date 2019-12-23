Christmas services

SERVICES will be held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave on Christmas Eve and Day.

A short nativity service will be held on December 24, starting at 4pm and will be followed by family carols at 6pm.

This is a family event suitable for young children.

The midnight communion service will start at 11.15pm.

At 8am on Christmas Day there will be a holy communion service based on the Book of Common Prayer and then a family communion service with carols from 10am.

Rehearsals for the nativity service are being held at the Church Centre on Sunday from 10.30am.

For more information, call Camilla Cook on 0118 940 2300.