Carols and tea

Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
RESIDENTS are fighting plans to create a ... [more]
Monday, 23 December 2019
A CAROL service followed by afternoon tea is being held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave from 3pm today (Friday).
It has been tailored specifically for elderly residents, who prefer a more relaxed atmosphere. It will include carols and readings and will be followed by tea and a sing-along in the St Mary’s Church Centre.
If you need transport, call the parish office on 0118 940 2300.
23 December 2019
