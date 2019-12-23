Monday, 23 December 2019

Carols and tea

A CAROL service followed by afternoon tea is being held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave from 3pm today (Friday).

It has been tailored specifically for elderly residents, who prefer a more relaxed atmosphere. It will include carols and readings and will be followed by tea and a sing-along in the St Mary’s Church Centre.

If you need transport, call the parish office on 0118 940 2300.

