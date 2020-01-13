Monday, 13 January 2020

Science v God

A DISCUSSION about the relationship between science and religion will be held at the St Mary’s Centre in Wargrave next Friday (January 17) from 7.30pm.

Oxford University associate professor Dr Jonathan Cook will explore the subject of “Has science buried God?” using his own expertise as a Christian and an academic.

The free event is part of an “important questions” series. Drinks and nibbles will be served.

